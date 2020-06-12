195 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL

/
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
12519 SW 94th Ter
12519 Southwest 94th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful townhome ready to be lived in. Spacious with double patio and lots of room for entertainment. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great schools!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13244 sw 111 terrace
13244 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Town House in Kendall/The Crossings - Property Id: 269227 Spacious town house for rent Located in the Crossings in Kendall 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Devon-Aire Estates
1 Unit Available
11115 SW 122nd CT
11115 Southwest 122nd Court, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 sqft
Great community located in Devon Aire. Great rental opportunity! Close to major roads and numerous shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
8999 Southwest 123rd Court
8999 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1055 sqft
8999 Southwest 123rd Court Apt #201, Miami, FL 33186 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13455 SW 104th Ter
13455 Southwest 104th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home in the Crossings area. Huge covered patio ideal for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining with pass-through window to kitchen. Saltillo tile in the living areas and wood laminate in the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
8911 SW 123rd Ct
8911 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Perfect for a family ! Ground floor unit - walking distance from Best Buy, Barnes and Noble, Kendall Village, Regal Movie Theater, Ulta, Chilies, Bed Bath and Beyond and more... Don't miss this opportunity - Best location in Kendall.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13449 SW 108 ST CR S
13449 Southwest 108th Street Circle South, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1-story home (bigger then tax roll) in The Crossings Community! This Charming home features: Ceramic floors thru-out, high wood beam ceilings, spacious rooms, washer/dryer, living room w/view to a nice sized fenced
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
9099 SW 133rd Ct
9099 Southwest 133rd Court, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse in gate community Kendall. 3 rooms and 3 bathrooms. Master room in the second floor. 1 room and 1 bathroom at entry level. Kitchen and bath remodel. Wash and Dryer. 1908 sqf, with a patio.
Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10524 SW 132 COURT
10524 SW 132nd Ct, The Crossings, FL
CROSSINGS ESTATE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION! 4/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON LARGE FULLY FENCED 10,000 SQ.FT. LOT. TILED LIVING AREAS WITH CARPETING IN BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of The Crossings
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8351 SW 124th Ave Apt 105
8351 Southwest 124th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent Chalet in a beautiful condominium surround by business and Cinemas (RLNE5845419)
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Century Gardens Villas
1 Unit Available
9025 sw 112 th Ct
9025 SW 112th Ct, Kendall, FL
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE NICEST COMMUNITY IN KENDALL!! 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, ONE-STORY HOME WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, FAMILY ROOM, FOYER ENTRANCE, UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11744 SW 106th Terrace
11744 SW 106th Ter, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2003 sqft
AMAZING Town Home in a beautiful urban style gated community. Cook your meals with state of the art stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinetry, quartz counter tops.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12525 SW 124th Ct
12525 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
BEAUTIFUL, TASTEFULLY DECORATED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE IN PEACEFUL, SAFE/SOUGHT AFTER KENDALL BREEZE COMMUNITY.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12172 SW 124th Path
12172 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1454 SQ SF TOWN HOME.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12456 SW 126th Ave
12456 SW 126th Ave, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
Great 3 bed/2.5 bath two story townhome in the sought after community of Kendall Breeze. This unit consists of tile on the first floor, and brand new carpet on the second floor.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
11818 SW 92nd Ter
11818 Southwest 92nd Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious and newly renovated 3 bed / 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in the gated community of SHADYWOOD VILLAS. Living, dining, family room overlooking private pool in screened patio (pool maintenance included in rent) and wooden deck.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
11830 SW 102nd St
11830 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
Very spacious and beautiful updated 4/2/1 Single family home is sought after Amaretto. Spacious patio wrap around area and extra glasses bonus room downstairs. Must visit to appreciate it's beautiful Corner lot.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8400 SW 133 AVE RD
8400 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
GREAT LOCATION BEAUTIFUL AND CLEAN APARTMENT. THIS UNIT IS ON THE 1ST FLOOR 3/2, LARGE BALCONY NO PETS
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
11624 SW 135th Ln
11624 Southwest 135th Lane, Richmond Heights, FL
4 bedrooms 2 bath, split bedroom plan single family house. Double car garage available June 1, 2020. Substantially remodeled. Spacious eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with built out closet & dressing area. 3 french door exits to the yard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10420 SW 141st Ave
10420 Southwest 141st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
The house is currently leased. The house is available on August 1, 2020. A one year minimum lease with option to renew. The house is in immaculate condition.
