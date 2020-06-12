/
2 bedroom apartments
141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9432 SW 124th Ct
9432 Southwest 124th Court, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1156 sqft
2/2 corner townhouse, large tiled enclosed patio. 2 baths/;great room, upgraded baths
Calusa
1 Unit Available
8822 Southwest 130th Court
8822 Southwest 130th Court, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1214 sqft
8822 Southwest 130th Court Apt #208, Miami, FL 33186 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9020 SW 125th Ave
9020 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
$1,625 per month,water included,1st floor,(priced below rental value) unbeatable location!! Beautiful unit in one of the most sought after locations in Kendall!! Upgraded bathroom and floors, accordion shutters, washer and dryer inside.
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9285 SW 125th Avenue
9285 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
Very well kept in excellent condition. 2 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Excellent neighborhood very quiet.
Calusa
1 Unit Available
13255 SW 88th Ln
13255 Southwest 88th Lane, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
939 sqft
| Great 2/2 condo located in Kendall, Calusa Club Village | - Close proximity to major highways (few blocks from FL Turnpike) - Close proximity to shopping centers & restaurants (Home Depot, Kendal Lakes Plaza, Town & Country etc...
Kenland
1 Unit Available
8800 SW 123rd Ct
8800 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8800 SW 123rd Ct in The Crossings. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of The Crossings
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.
Killian Pines
1 Unit Available
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir
11332 Southwest 114th Lane Circle, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Private Colorado Style Chalet in Pinetree Village, Great close in Kendall Location.14 ft Wood Cathedral Ceilings,Tile floors,large Sliding Glass Doors,Clerestory Windows and a Skylight bring the outdoors in. Private no traffic street.
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14301 N Kendall Dr
14301 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
906 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 in Desirable Promenade community. Well kept community with secure entrance gate. Unit has washer and dryer inside the unit. In a centrally located complex close to major shopping areas and public transportation.
1 Unit Available
11748 SW 103rd Ln
11748 Southwest 103rd Lane, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Cozy Townhouse located in the heart of Kendall at La Fontana off of Killian Drive.
1 Unit Available
10825 SW 112th Ave
10825 Southwest 112th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
936 sqft
Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, corner unit on the 3rd floor, almost across from Miami-Dade College and next to Community Center. Tile floors, storage closet in balcony.
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14221 N Kendall Dr
14221 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
906 sqft
Great apartment in the Kendall area, Corner unit is a plus. tile around, nice complex with great amenities such as : tennis Courts, @ Pools , Clubhouses, Gated entrance, lake view etc.
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14140 SW 84th St
14140 Southwest 84th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2/2 condo in the second floor, all tile through master bathroom remodeled unit have screen balcony in walking distance to main highway and public transportation, supermarket, kmart, banks, restaurants and more.
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14185 SW 87th St
14185 Southwest 87th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent location, walking distance to public transportation, school, shopping center,major banks and supermarkets. This unit was upgraded with wood kitchen cabinet, update bathrooms and tile through.
1 Unit Available
8760 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8760 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2nd Floor Corner Unit, Property in Great Conditions, New Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, Innumerable amenities, ** Association takes 4 weeks to approve Tenants.
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14170 SW 84th St
14170 Southwest 84th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Location, Location, Location!!! Look no further, this beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo unit located in the heart of Kendall at El Conquistador South. Walking distance to many shops, restaurants, parks and much more.
Kings Meadow
1 Unit Available
14040 SW 91st Ter
14040 91st Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
AMAZING CONDO FOR RENT. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF KENDALL!! CORNER UNIT WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. NEW INSTALLED IN 2019 WASHER & DRYER, WATER HEATER, CENTRAL A/C. ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS.
Results within 5 miles of The Crossings
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
27 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
8 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
929 sqft
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
King Court
9 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
