Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful townhouse in gate community Kendall. 3 rooms and 3 bathrooms. Master room in the second floor. 1 room and 1 bathroom at entry level. Kitchen and bath remodel. Wash and Dryer. 1908 sqf, with a patio. 2 cars parking assigned in front of the unit. Very closed to Turnpike and a lot of street malls. Great variety of restaurants. Super quite community, great for kids.