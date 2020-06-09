9020 SW 125th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

$1,625 per month,water included,1st floor,(priced below rental value) unbeatable location!!



Beautiful unit in one of the most sought after locations in Kendall!! Upgraded bathroom and floors, accordion shutters, washer and dryer inside. This unit is within walking distance of shopping centers, dining, entertainment, movie theaters, gyms, medical centers, only blocks away from Turnpike and MDCC. As per association, renters must have renter's insurance. See condo application in attachments.