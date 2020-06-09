All apartments in The Crossings
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:26 PM

9020 SW 125th Ave

9020 Southwest 125th Avenue · (954) 780-8225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9020 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL 33186
Kenland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit F109 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
$1,625 per month,water included,1st floor,(priced below rental value) unbeatable location!!

Beautiful unit in one of the most sought after locations in Kendall!! Upgraded bathroom and floors, accordion shutters, washer and dryer inside. This unit is within walking distance of shopping centers, dining, entertainment, movie theaters, gyms, medical centers, only blocks away from Turnpike and MDCC. As per association, renters must have renter's insurance. See condo application in attachments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 SW 125th Ave have any available units?
9020 SW 125th Ave has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9020 SW 125th Ave have?
Some of 9020 SW 125th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9020 SW 125th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9020 SW 125th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 SW 125th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9020 SW 125th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Crossings.
Does 9020 SW 125th Ave offer parking?
No, 9020 SW 125th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9020 SW 125th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9020 SW 125th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 SW 125th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9020 SW 125th Ave has a pool.
Does 9020 SW 125th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9020 SW 125th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 SW 125th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9020 SW 125th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9020 SW 125th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9020 SW 125th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
