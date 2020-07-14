All apartments in The Crossings
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

9015 SW 125th Ave

9015 Southwest 125th Avenue · (305) 796-4613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9015 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL 33186
Kenland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit N107 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Highly Desirable Kendall Community, The Kenlands. Must See!! First Floor, Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath 750 SqFt condo. New Porcelain Floors, Spacious Covered Terrace with a Large Utility / Storage, including hurricane panels. Plenty of parking onsite. Freshly painted and brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances and washer/dryer just added to the unit. Also, elegant custom Container Store Elfa Shelving just installed for maximum space in the Master closet.
$1450 / month and 2 security deposits. Absolutely no pets allowed.
Easy to show! Call/text LA for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 SW 125th Ave have any available units?
9015 SW 125th Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9015 SW 125th Ave have?
Some of 9015 SW 125th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9015 SW 125th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9015 SW 125th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 SW 125th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9015 SW 125th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Crossings.
Does 9015 SW 125th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9015 SW 125th Ave offers parking.
Does 9015 SW 125th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9015 SW 125th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 SW 125th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9015 SW 125th Ave has a pool.
Does 9015 SW 125th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9015 SW 125th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 SW 125th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9015 SW 125th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9015 SW 125th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9015 SW 125th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
