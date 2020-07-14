9015 SW 125th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Highly Desirable Kendall Community, The Kenlands. Must See!! First Floor, Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath 750 SqFt condo. New Porcelain Floors, Spacious Covered Terrace with a Large Utility / Storage, including hurricane panels. Plenty of parking onsite. Freshly painted and brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances and washer/dryer just added to the unit. Also, elegant custom Container Store Elfa Shelving just installed for maximum space in the Master closet.

$1450 / month and 2 security deposits. Absolutely no pets allowed.

Easy to show! Call/text LA for showings.