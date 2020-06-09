All apartments in The Crossings
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:32 AM

8830 SW 123rd Ct

8830 Southwest 123rd Court · (786) 291-4473
Location

8830 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL 33186
Kenland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit I205 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, impeccable condo sitting on a second floor of the desirable gated community of Kenland Bend. This unit offers an open layout with 1 large Bedroom, 2 Full Baths + Den that can be used either as a second bedroom or as an office, this unit has a renovated kitchen, tile all throughout and wood in the master bedroom, full size washer & dryer inside the unit, outside storage room and a large balcony for your enjoyment. This community includes amenities such as a pool, club house, racket ball area and tennis court. Central location and just minutes to the turnpike and Kendall Drive .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8830 SW 123rd Ct have any available units?
8830 SW 123rd Ct has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8830 SW 123rd Ct have?
Some of 8830 SW 123rd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8830 SW 123rd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8830 SW 123rd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8830 SW 123rd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8830 SW 123rd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Crossings.
Does 8830 SW 123rd Ct offer parking?
No, 8830 SW 123rd Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8830 SW 123rd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8830 SW 123rd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8830 SW 123rd Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8830 SW 123rd Ct has a pool.
Does 8830 SW 123rd Ct have accessible units?
No, 8830 SW 123rd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8830 SW 123rd Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8830 SW 123rd Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8830 SW 123rd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8830 SW 123rd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
