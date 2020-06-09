8830 SW 123rd Ct

Amenities

Beautiful, impeccable condo sitting on a second floor of the desirable gated community of Kenland Bend. This unit offers an open layout with 1 large Bedroom, 2 Full Baths + Den that can be used either as a second bedroom or as an office, this unit has a renovated kitchen, tile all throughout and wood in the master bedroom, full size washer & dryer inside the unit, outside storage room and a large balcony for your enjoyment. This community includes amenities such as a pool, club house, racket ball area and tennis court. Central location and just minutes to the turnpike and Kendall Drive .