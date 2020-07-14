Spacious 5 bedroom home with a brand new kitchen with all brand new wood cabinets and Quartz countertops. Top of the line brand new stainless steel appliances. Brand new Air Conditioner as well. Detached garage will not be part of the lease the owners are keeping that for their use
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13432 63rd Lane N have any available units?
13432 63rd Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Acreage, FL.
What amenities does 13432 63rd Lane N have?
Some of 13432 63rd Lane N's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13432 63rd Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
13432 63rd Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.