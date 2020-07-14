All apartments in The Acreage
13432 63rd Lane N

13432 63rd Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

13432 63rd Lane North, The Acreage, FL 33412

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom home with a brand new kitchen with all brand new wood cabinets and Quartz countertops. Top of the line brand new stainless steel appliances. Brand new Air Conditioner as well. Detached garage will not be part of the lease the owners are keeping that for their use

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13432 63rd Lane N have any available units?
13432 63rd Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Acreage, FL.
What amenities does 13432 63rd Lane N have?
Some of 13432 63rd Lane N's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13432 63rd Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
13432 63rd Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13432 63rd Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 13432 63rd Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Acreage.
Does 13432 63rd Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 13432 63rd Lane N offers parking.
Does 13432 63rd Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13432 63rd Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13432 63rd Lane N have a pool?
No, 13432 63rd Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 13432 63rd Lane N have accessible units?
No, 13432 63rd Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 13432 63rd Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13432 63rd Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13432 63rd Lane N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13432 63rd Lane N has units with air conditioning.
