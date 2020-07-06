9207 BELLA TERRAZA WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

FINALLY, The DREAM rental you've been searching for! You are SURE to be impressed by this BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION luxury townhome in the heart of Temple Terrace. Be the FIRST tenant to ever enjoy all that this state-of the-art townhome has to offer! The spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath + loft unit is equipped with stainless steel appliances, soft-close shaker style cabinets, granite countertops and 17" tile throughout all wet areas and the entire first floor. Other notable features include: high ceilings, recess lighting, energy efficient windows and safety features such as its interior sprinkler system. Better yet-- water, basic cable and internet (Spectrum), and a dedicated parking space are all included in the rent! Nestled in a prime location just minutes away from USF with convenient access to I-4, I-275, I-75, and US-Highway 301, this rental boasts incredible VALUE that is impossible to ignore! Schedule your showing today-- this GEM is ready to WELCOME you HOME! Application process includes credit & criminal background screening and verification of income/employment. Application fee of $50 per applicant is non-refundable.