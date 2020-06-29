8513 Island Breeze #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Spacious 2BR/2BA 2nd floor condo in gated community The Falls! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful Second Floor Condo In Gated Community of The Falls. This home features granite counters, tile throughout the main living areas, ceiling fans, window treatments, built ins, upgraded lighting and a private covered balcony with wooded views! Close to USF, Moffit and all major freeways! Very Large Closets! Two full bathrooms, Newly Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms! Very Quiet and Secluded Area with great community Amenities.This gated community offers a community pool and spa, BBQ picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse, courtyard and sports courts. Hurry! Schedule your appointment online today. Homes like this won't last long!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1697004?accessKey=5e90



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



