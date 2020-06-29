All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

8513 Island Breeze #202

8513 Island Breeze Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8513 Island Breeze Lane, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spacious 2BR/2BA 2nd floor condo in gated community The Falls! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful Second Floor Condo In Gated Community of The Falls. This home features granite counters, tile throughout the main living areas, ceiling fans, window treatments, built ins, upgraded lighting and a private covered balcony with wooded views! Close to USF, Moffit and all major freeways! Very Large Closets! Two full bathrooms, Newly Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms! Very Quiet and Secluded Area with great community Amenities.This gated community offers a community pool and spa, BBQ picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse, courtyard and sports courts. Hurry! Schedule your appointment online today. Homes like this won't last long!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1697004?accessKey=5e90

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5439560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 Island Breeze #202 have any available units?
8513 Island Breeze #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 8513 Island Breeze #202 have?
Some of 8513 Island Breeze #202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8513 Island Breeze #202 currently offering any rent specials?
8513 Island Breeze #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 Island Breeze #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8513 Island Breeze #202 is pet friendly.
Does 8513 Island Breeze #202 offer parking?
No, 8513 Island Breeze #202 does not offer parking.
Does 8513 Island Breeze #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8513 Island Breeze #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 Island Breeze #202 have a pool?
Yes, 8513 Island Breeze #202 has a pool.
Does 8513 Island Breeze #202 have accessible units?
No, 8513 Island Breeze #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 8513 Island Breeze #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8513 Island Breeze #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8513 Island Breeze #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8513 Island Breeze #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
