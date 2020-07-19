All apartments in Temple Terrace
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
8407 COSTA BELLA WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8407 COSTA BELLA WAY

8407 Costa Bella Way · No Longer Available
Location

8407 Costa Bella Way, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom AND a 2 car garage town-home in Marbella in Temple Terrace. Easy access to I-75. 10 foot ceilings, 8 foot doors AND washer/dryer all for less than $1,500 per month. All carpets to be cleaned except master bedroom which will be replaced. Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY have any available units?
8407 COSTA BELLA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY have?
Some of 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8407 COSTA BELLA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY offers parking.
Does 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY have a pool?
No, 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY have accessible units?
No, 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8407 COSTA BELLA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
