8407 COSTA BELLA WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom AND a 2 car garage town-home in Marbella in Temple Terrace. Easy access to I-75. 10 foot ceilings, 8 foot doors AND washer/dryer all for less than $1,500 per month. All carpets to be cleaned except master bedroom which will be replaced. Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.