- THIS IS A NICE 4/2 HOME. IT IS ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE TEMPLE TERRACE GOLF COURSE. IT IS ON A LARGER LOT WITH A PRIVATE BACKYARD AREA. IT HAS A LARGE KITCHEN AS WELL. THIS IS AN IDEAL HOME FOR A FAMILY.
(RLNE4333859)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 Bannockburn have any available units?
802 Bannockburn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 802 Bannockburn currently offering any rent specials?
802 Bannockburn is not currently offering any rent specials.