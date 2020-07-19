802 Bannockburn

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

- THIS IS A NICE 4/2 HOME. IT IS ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE TEMPLE TERRACE GOLF COURSE. IT IS ON A LARGER LOT WITH A PRIVATE BACKYARD AREA. IT HAS A LARGE KITCHEN AS WELL. THIS IS AN IDEAL HOME FOR A FAMILY.



(RLNE4333859)