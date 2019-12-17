All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated March 27 2020

7605 SUMTER COURT

7605 Sumter Court · No Longer Available
Location

7605 Sumter Court, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Turn key home in Orange River Estates. Beautiful CROWN MOLDING and Hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and baths. Custom faux paint throughout the home. All custom window treatments including blinds and curtains. The beautiful Gourmet Kitchen has a large island, Granite Counter tops, newer appliances, garbage disposal, Reverse Osmosis Water System, glass top stove and Larger Refrigerator. The Custom Cabinets are solid wood 42 inch, soft close with Built-In Spice Racks. Washer and Dryer Included. Access to the community pool and amenities. Yard maintenance is taken care of by owner. NO PETS ALLOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 SUMTER COURT have any available units?
7605 SUMTER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 7605 SUMTER COURT have?
Some of 7605 SUMTER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 SUMTER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7605 SUMTER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 SUMTER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7605 SUMTER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 7605 SUMTER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7605 SUMTER COURT offers parking.
Does 7605 SUMTER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7605 SUMTER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 SUMTER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7605 SUMTER COURT has a pool.
Does 7605 SUMTER COURT have accessible units?
No, 7605 SUMTER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 SUMTER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 SUMTER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 SUMTER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7605 SUMTER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
