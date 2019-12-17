7605 SUMTER COURT

Amenities

Turn key home in Orange River Estates. Beautiful CROWN MOLDING and Hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and baths. Custom faux paint throughout the home. All custom window treatments including blinds and curtains. The beautiful Gourmet Kitchen has a large island, Granite Counter tops, newer appliances, garbage disposal, Reverse Osmosis Water System, glass top stove and Larger Refrigerator. The Custom Cabinets are solid wood 42 inch, soft close with Built-In Spice Racks. Washer and Dryer Included. Access to the community pool and amenities. Yard maintenance is taken care of by owner. NO PETS ALLOWED!