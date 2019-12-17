All apartments in Temple Terrace
Temple Terrace, FL
6012 LAKETREE LANE
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

6012 LAKETREE LANE

6012 Laketree Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6012 Laketree Lane, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located on the 2nd floor in Raintree Lakes. The condo features an open kitchen to the living room with adjacent dining space. It also features laminate flooring throughout the unit and updated kitchen and bathroom. Sit on your screened in patio that overlooks the shaded landscape. The community has a pool, tennis courts, and racquetball courts. Conveniently located minutes from USF, MOSI, Busch Gardens, the interstate, Moffitt, and more. Schedule your appointment today, it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 LAKETREE LANE have any available units?
6012 LAKETREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 6012 LAKETREE LANE have?
Some of 6012 LAKETREE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 LAKETREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6012 LAKETREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 LAKETREE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6012 LAKETREE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 6012 LAKETREE LANE offer parking?
No, 6012 LAKETREE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6012 LAKETREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6012 LAKETREE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 LAKETREE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6012 LAKETREE LANE has a pool.
Does 6012 LAKETREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 6012 LAKETREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 LAKETREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 LAKETREE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6012 LAKETREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6012 LAKETREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
