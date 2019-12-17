6012 LAKETREE LANE

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located on the 2nd floor in Raintree Lakes. The condo features an open kitchen to the living room with adjacent dining space. It also features laminate flooring throughout the unit and updated kitchen and bathroom. Sit on your screened in patio that overlooks the shaded landscape. The community has a pool, tennis courts, and racquetball courts. Conveniently located minutes from USF, MOSI, Busch Gardens, the interstate, Moffitt, and more. Schedule your appointment today, it won't last!