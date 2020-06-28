All apartments in Temple Terrace
5312 Whiteway Drive

5312 Whiteway Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5312 Whiteway Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo for rent in Temple Terrace! This unit is located in the community of Whiteway Terrace. It is located on the second floor. It features an open concept floor plan with the kitchen/living/dining combo room. The kitchen features wood cabinets and appliances. The unit is painted a neutral white throughout making it feel open and bright. The bedrooms are spacious with the bathroom located in the hall for convenient use for all. The sliding glass door leads out onto the back patio for outside enjoyment. Unit included parking space.

Rent: $825.00 (parking space, water, sewer, and trashed included)
Security Deposit: $825.00
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
**MUST HAVE 600 CREDIT SCORE OR HIGHER, NO CRIMINAL OR EVICTION HISTORY**
Renters insurance required
Sorry no pets

For more information on this rental please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Whiteway Drive have any available units?
5312 Whiteway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 5312 Whiteway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Whiteway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Whiteway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5312 Whiteway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 5312 Whiteway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5312 Whiteway Drive offers parking.
Does 5312 Whiteway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Whiteway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Whiteway Drive have a pool?
No, 5312 Whiteway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5312 Whiteway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5312 Whiteway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Whiteway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 Whiteway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5312 Whiteway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5312 Whiteway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
