5312 Whiteway Drive

Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo for rent in Temple Terrace! This unit is located in the community of Whiteway Terrace. It is located on the second floor. It features an open concept floor plan with the kitchen/living/dining combo room. The kitchen features wood cabinets and appliances. The unit is painted a neutral white throughout making it feel open and bright. The bedrooms are spacious with the bathroom located in the hall for convenient use for all. The sliding glass door leads out onto the back patio for outside enjoyment. Unit included parking space.



Rent: $825.00 (parking space, water, sewer, and trashed included)

Security Deposit: $825.00

Beds: 2

Bath: 1

**MUST HAVE 600 CREDIT SCORE OR HIGHER, NO CRIMINAL OR EVICTION HISTORY**

Renters insurance required

Sorry no pets



For more information on this rental please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.