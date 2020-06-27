All apartments in Temple Terrace
415 Park Ridge Ave
415 Park Ridge Ave

415 Park Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 Park Ridge Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Family Home! 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage 1591 sq feet. Wonderful location positioned between a golf course and a neighborhood park! Quiet circular streets so no through traffic, large oversized yard, master bedroom and bath, large living area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate and tile floors, updated bathrooms with upgraded materials, and much more! Call today this one will go FAST!
No Section 8!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Park Ridge Ave have any available units?
415 Park Ridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 415 Park Ridge Ave have?
Some of 415 Park Ridge Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Park Ridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
415 Park Ridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Park Ridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 415 Park Ridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 415 Park Ridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 415 Park Ridge Ave offers parking.
Does 415 Park Ridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Park Ridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Park Ridge Ave have a pool?
No, 415 Park Ridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 415 Park Ridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 415 Park Ridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Park Ridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Park Ridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Park Ridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 Park Ridge Ave has units with air conditioning.
