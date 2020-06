Amenities

Please call Thomas Gaspari at 727 642 3678 Lovely, spacious home on a corner lot. Tiled entry with tile and laminate flooring throughout. Wow! Expanded floor plan. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This layout offers lots of space for creativity. Living room, great room and den. Enclosed lanai offers a great place to entertain or just relax. Cozy up to the bar with a pool view.

Split plan. Master with private bath. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a Jack Jill bath and 4th bedroom is adjacent to pool bath. Bathroom adjacent to living room area has a garden tub. Plenty of closet space. Kitchen has lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances. Including dishwasher Kitchen has a separate dining area that overlooks the pool.

Really great fenced backyard with a pool surrounded by contemporary pavers.

Inside laundry room and a two car garage. Home also has hurricane shutters.