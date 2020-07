Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan clubhouse range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3rd Floor unit located at The Preserve of Temple Terrace. Newly Painted and New Laminate flooring throughout. . Large bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. Screened in Balcony. Gated Community, Community pool with clubhouse .Close to USF, Moffit, VA, Shriners Hospitals, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-75 and i-275.