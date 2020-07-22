13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym pool hot tub

This super nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor in The Preserve! The kitchen has a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. Other features are an inside utility room that includes a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, fireplace in the living room and a screened balcony. Private wooded view from balcony. This popular community is gated and offers a pool and hot tub, secondary pool, clubhouse, conference room, laundry and fitness center. Convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment! Mandatory re-key fee of $99.