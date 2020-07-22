All apartments in Temple Terrace
13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE

13203 Sanctuary Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13203 Sanctuary Cove Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
This super nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor in The Preserve! The kitchen has a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. Other features are an inside utility room that includes a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, fireplace in the living room and a screened balcony. Private wooded view from balcony. This popular community is gated and offers a pool and hot tub, secondary pool, clubhouse, conference room, laundry and fitness center. Convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment! Mandatory re-key fee of $99.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have any available units?
13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13203 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
