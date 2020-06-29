13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rental single family home. Include lawn care! No carpet. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage. Sorry no pets. One of the bedroom can be an office. All the rooms are on the first floor. One story home. Water front view. Convenient location, easy access to I-75, I-4, USF, medical facilities, restaurants. Spacious living and dining room. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Kitchen opens up to the family room with a pond view. Dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove and oven. Spacious countertop space. Master bedroom has the water front view with a walk in closet and an ensuite master bathroom - double sink and a big bathtub shower. Rare to find the home where you can enjoy the sunset. Schedule your showing today! HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED (FAMILY ONLY, NO ROOMMATES) can take up to 2 weeks. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) In addition to background check $40 for each adult non-refundable, HOA application is $50 per family. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.