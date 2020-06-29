All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE
Last updated December 11 2019 at 11:06 PM

13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE

13016 Terrace Brook Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13016 Terrace Brook Place, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rental single family home. Include lawn care! No carpet. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage. Sorry no pets. One of the bedroom can be an office. All the rooms are on the first floor. One story home. Water front view. Convenient location, easy access to I-75, I-4, USF, medical facilities, restaurants. Spacious living and dining room. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Kitchen opens up to the family room with a pond view. Dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove and oven. Spacious countertop space. Master bedroom has the water front view with a walk in closet and an ensuite master bathroom - double sink and a big bathtub shower. Rare to find the home where you can enjoy the sunset. Schedule your showing today! HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED (FAMILY ONLY, NO ROOMMATES) can take up to 2 weeks. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) In addition to background check $40 for each adult non-refundable, HOA application is $50 per family. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have any available units?
13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have?
Some of 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE offers parking.
Does 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have a pool?
No, 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13016 TERRACE BROOK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa