Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

One story 4 bedrooms that include Bay Option Master Suite and 2 baths with Porcelain flooring in all bedrooms, family, living, wet and walkway areas. Large two car garage with large backyard and very nice pond view. Painted with beautiful colors and fans with wall controls. Korean countertops and under bottom sinks in kitchen and bath rooms. Well maintained lawn and beautiful garden. Lawn Mowing, Lawn Pest Control and Fertilizer services are included in the rent.