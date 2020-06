Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Rent this Raintree Village Condo in Temple Terrace. This unit is situated on the second floor overlooking the community pool and is very close to the Tennis and Hand Ball Courts. This unit is too good to be true with a Gourmet Kitchen will all solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled back splash and all upgraded stainless steel appliances. The unit has a Great Room floor plan and features all wood floors. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a master bathroom with a walk in shower. The 2nd bedroom has a private screened in balcony. This unit also has a utility room with washer and dryer included. Call today to see and place your deposit on this outstanding Raintree Village Condo. Water and trash included.