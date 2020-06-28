All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 11406 Marbella Terrace St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
11406 Marbella Terrace St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

11406 Marbella Terrace St

11406 Marbella Terrace St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11406 Marbella Terrace St, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fae7e2e0aa ---- This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home located in Temple Terrace at Fowler and 75 in the Marbella Townhome community is ABSOLUTELY PERFECT for you. If you're looking for a home that's an easy commute to New Tampa, I-4, USF, or the University Medical Community, then this is it. A huge open floor-plan downstairs with an elegant kitchen and eat-in, a picturesque porch, a half bath and two-car garage cap-off the downstairs living space. Upstairs there is a split bedroom floor-plan with the master-bed, master bath and HUGE walk-in closet facing front, and two spacious bedrooms and a bathroom facing rear. The laundry room and utility room are upstairs, as is an office nook (just outside the master bedroom), and there's plenty of storage space. Schedule a showing to see this wonderful property and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11406 Marbella Terrace St have any available units?
11406 Marbella Terrace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11406 Marbella Terrace St have?
Some of 11406 Marbella Terrace St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11406 Marbella Terrace St currently offering any rent specials?
11406 Marbella Terrace St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11406 Marbella Terrace St pet-friendly?
No, 11406 Marbella Terrace St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11406 Marbella Terrace St offer parking?
Yes, 11406 Marbella Terrace St offers parking.
Does 11406 Marbella Terrace St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11406 Marbella Terrace St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11406 Marbella Terrace St have a pool?
No, 11406 Marbella Terrace St does not have a pool.
Does 11406 Marbella Terrace St have accessible units?
No, 11406 Marbella Terrace St does not have accessible units.
Does 11406 Marbella Terrace St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11406 Marbella Terrace St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11406 Marbella Terrace St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11406 Marbella Terrace St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa