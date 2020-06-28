11406 Marbella Terrace St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fae7e2e0aa ---- This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home located in Temple Terrace at Fowler and 75 in the Marbella Townhome community is ABSOLUTELY PERFECT for you. If you're looking for a home that's an easy commute to New Tampa, I-4, USF, or the University Medical Community, then this is it. A huge open floor-plan downstairs with an elegant kitchen and eat-in, a picturesque porch, a half bath and two-car garage cap-off the downstairs living space. Upstairs there is a split bedroom floor-plan with the master-bed, master bath and HUGE walk-in closet facing front, and two spacious bedrooms and a bathroom facing rear. The laundry room and utility room are upstairs, as is an office nook (just outside the master bedroom), and there's plenty of storage space. Schedule a showing to see this wonderful property and make it yours!