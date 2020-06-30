11355 Stratton Park Dr

Amenities

2BR,2.5BA,Condo-Townhome All New, Wide-blinds, Doors with blinds inside glass, Sand color carpet Bedrooms, Sand color Tile kitchen, dining & living room, & baths. Full Kitchen Appliances & Granite Counter tops. Granite counters in all Baths. Private fenced patio with Outside Dry Storage Closet. Full size Washer & Dryer inside. Heat pump, Full Kitchen Amenities. Convenient community near 56th & Fowler. 3/4 mile USF Campus & Medical Center. Community Pool & Tennis. Quiet, well managed Condo community. Outside maintenance, water and trash included. Electric & Cable are only utilities paid by tenant. Reserved parking for at least 1-car each unit with extra for guests. Short walk to four good restaurants and Publix. Min. 1-yr Lease. Require Application and Credit report for each Adult. Available as of May26th. Showings upon request. Max. Occupancy: 2-people, Non-Smoking unit, No Pets, No Section 8.

No Pets Allowed



