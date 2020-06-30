All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

11355 Stratton Park Dr

11355 Stratton Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11355 Stratton Park Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
2BR,2.5BA Condo Temple Terrace / USF - Property Id: 203175

2BR,2.5BA,Condo-Townhome All New, Wide-blinds, Doors with blinds inside glass, Sand color carpet Bedrooms, Sand color Tile kitchen, dining & living room, & baths. Full Kitchen Appliances & Granite Counter tops. Granite counters in all Baths. Private fenced patio with Outside Dry Storage Closet. Full size Washer & Dryer inside. Heat pump, Full Kitchen Amenities. Convenient community near 56th & Fowler. 3/4 mile USF Campus & Medical Center. Community Pool & Tennis. Quiet, well managed Condo community. Outside maintenance, water and trash included. Electric & Cable are only utilities paid by tenant. Reserved parking for at least 1-car each unit with extra for guests. Short walk to four good restaurants and Publix. Min. 1-yr Lease. Require Application and Credit report for each Adult. Available as of May26th. Showings upon request. Max. Occupancy: 2-people, Non-Smoking unit, No Pets, No Section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203175
Property Id 203175

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827958)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11355 Stratton Park Dr have any available units?
11355 Stratton Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11355 Stratton Park Dr have?
Some of 11355 Stratton Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11355 Stratton Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11355 Stratton Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11355 Stratton Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11355 Stratton Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11355 Stratton Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11355 Stratton Park Dr offers parking.
Does 11355 Stratton Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11355 Stratton Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11355 Stratton Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11355 Stratton Park Dr has a pool.
Does 11355 Stratton Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 11355 Stratton Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11355 Stratton Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11355 Stratton Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11355 Stratton Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11355 Stratton Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
