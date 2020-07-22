All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

11335 Stratton Park Dr

Location

11335 Stratton Park Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Temple Terrace Townhome - Property Id: 234013

Spacious two bedroom, two and a half townhouse, with lots of recent updates. Home is just a few steps from the community pool. Well-established community in quiet area. Home has two master bedrooms with a split floor plan. Tons of storage space, washer and dryer, and a fenced patio area will make you love calling this place home even more! Close to everything - interstates, restaurants, USF, Moffitt, hospitals, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234013
Property Id 234013

(RLNE5604171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11335 Stratton Park Dr have any available units?
11335 Stratton Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11335 Stratton Park Dr have?
Some of 11335 Stratton Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11335 Stratton Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11335 Stratton Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11335 Stratton Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11335 Stratton Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11335 Stratton Park Dr offer parking?
No, 11335 Stratton Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11335 Stratton Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11335 Stratton Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11335 Stratton Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11335 Stratton Park Dr has a pool.
Does 11335 Stratton Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 11335 Stratton Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11335 Stratton Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11335 Stratton Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11335 Stratton Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11335 Stratton Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
