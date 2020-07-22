11335 Stratton Park Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Temple Terrace Townhome - Property Id: 234013



Spacious two bedroom, two and a half townhouse, with lots of recent updates. Home is just a few steps from the community pool. Well-established community in quiet area. Home has two master bedrooms with a split floor plan. Tons of storage space, washer and dryer, and a fenced patio area will make you love calling this place home even more! Close to everything - interstates, restaurants, USF, Moffitt, hospitals, etc.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234013

Property Id 234013



(RLNE5604171)