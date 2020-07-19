All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11332 Stratton Park Dr

11332 Stratton Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11332 Stratton Park Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
2BR / 2BA - Beautifully updated townhome tucked away in Victoria Terrace! Conveniently located with easy access to USF, University Hospital and all of Downtown Tampa. This great townhome features a wonderfully upgraded kitchen with gorgeous . The bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings with loft storage. Plus, there is a outside patio sitting area with wooden fence for added privacy. This quiet community offers a sparkling pool and tennis courts. Water, sewer, washer, dryer and assigned parking space all included in the rent! To view this lovely home, please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11332 Stratton Park Dr have any available units?
11332 Stratton Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11332 Stratton Park Dr have?
Some of 11332 Stratton Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11332 Stratton Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11332 Stratton Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11332 Stratton Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11332 Stratton Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11332 Stratton Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11332 Stratton Park Dr offers parking.
Does 11332 Stratton Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11332 Stratton Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11332 Stratton Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11332 Stratton Park Dr has a pool.
Does 11332 Stratton Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 11332 Stratton Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11332 Stratton Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11332 Stratton Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11332 Stratton Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11332 Stratton Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
