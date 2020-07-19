11332 Stratton Park Dr

Amenities

2BR / 2BA - Beautifully updated townhome tucked away in Victoria Terrace! Conveniently located with easy access to USF, University Hospital and all of Downtown Tampa. This great townhome features a wonderfully upgraded kitchen with gorgeous . The bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings with loft storage. Plus, there is a outside patio sitting area with wooden fence for added privacy. This quiet community offers a sparkling pool and tennis courts. Water, sewer, washer, dryer and assigned parking space all included in the rent! To view this lovely home, please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!