11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This two story condo is move in ready for the new decade and its first tenants. This 2/2.5 with screened in back porch is perfect for any USF student looking to live off campus or Tampa resident looking for a nice quite place to live. Double master layout upstairs. This home is pretty updated with granite counter tops, new appliances and flooring in the living room and carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. Half bath downstairs is great for guest use. Thought it may only be 1200sq/ft there is ample storage in the unused areas of the unit (outside storage closet, under stair storage, bedroom ceiling cut outs, and Attic). Washer and Dryer will be installed in the unit prior to move in (not shown in pictures). The unit does have one assigned space but there is plenty of guest spaces in the community. The screened in lanai has exit out to the small yard which is right behind the community pool (views from second bedroom). Schedule Today!!.