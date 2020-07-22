All apartments in Temple Terrace
Temple Terrace, FL
11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE

11317 Stratton Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11317 Stratton Park Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This two story condo is move in ready for the new decade and its first tenants. This 2/2.5 with screened in back porch is perfect for any USF student looking to live off campus or Tampa resident looking for a nice quite place to live. Double master layout upstairs. This home is pretty updated with granite counter tops, new appliances and flooring in the living room and carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. Half bath downstairs is great for guest use. Thought it may only be 1200sq/ft there is ample storage in the unused areas of the unit (outside storage closet, under stair storage, bedroom ceiling cut outs, and Attic). Washer and Dryer will be installed in the unit prior to move in (not shown in pictures). The unit does have one assigned space but there is plenty of guest spaces in the community. The screened in lanai has exit out to the small yard which is right behind the community pool (views from second bedroom). Schedule Today!!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have any available units?
11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11317 STRATTON PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
