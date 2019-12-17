All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE

11316 Grandville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11316 Grandville Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Immediate occupancy is available on this BEAUTIFUL and IMMACULATE townhouse/condo! The double master layout offers privacy and extra space, on the first floor is the living, dining half bathroom and kitchen space and upstairs are both bedrooms/bathrooms with updated features, extra space and an abundance of natural light without CARPET Extremely close to USF, Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, MOSI, with easy access to shopping and dining choices. Easy commute to downtown Tampa and easy access to both I-275, I-75, and I-4. Rent includes all appliances, water and trash! Perfect for off campus students or Tampa residents looking for a quiet place to live with a tranquil cabana/pool view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE have any available units?
11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE have?
Some of 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

