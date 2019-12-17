11316 GRANDVILLE DRIVE

Amenities

Immediate occupancy is available on this BEAUTIFUL and IMMACULATE townhouse/condo! The double master layout offers privacy and extra space, on the first floor is the living, dining half bathroom and kitchen space and upstairs are both bedrooms/bathrooms with updated features, extra space and an abundance of natural light without CARPET Extremely close to USF, Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, MOSI, with easy access to shopping and dining choices. Easy commute to downtown Tampa and easy access to both I-275, I-75, and I-4. Rent includes all appliances, water and trash! Perfect for off campus students or Tampa residents looking for a quiet place to live with a tranquil cabana/pool view.