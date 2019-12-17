109 Ridgedale Rd

Amenities
Large single family home with a nice big fenced in yard located in Temple Terrace. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1,860 sq ft. Terrazzo flooring located in the living room and 2 bedrooms. Tile in the large master bedroom with walk in closet. Freshly painted with new dishwasher, oven and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. Large storage shed in the back yard and a 1 car attached garage for all your toys, tools, etc. Extra bonus room with french doors to the backyard with built in shelves. 2 pets max considered with additional pet rent and pet deposit. All utilities are tenants responsibility.
$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.
