All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 109 Ridgedale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
109 Ridgedale Rd
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

109 Ridgedale Rd

109 Ridgedale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

109 Ridgedale Road, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large single family home with a nice big fenced in yard located in Temple Terrace. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1,860 sq ft. Terrazzo flooring located in the living room and 2 bedrooms. Tile in the large master bedroom with walk in closet. Freshly painted with new dishwasher, oven and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. Large storage shed in the back yard and a 1 car attached garage for all your toys, tools, etc. Extra bonus room with french doors to the backyard with built in shelves. 2 pets max considered with additional pet rent and pet deposit. All utilities are tenants responsibility.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Ridgedale Rd have any available units?
109 Ridgedale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 109 Ridgedale Rd have?
Some of 109 Ridgedale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Ridgedale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
109 Ridgedale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Ridgedale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Ridgedale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 109 Ridgedale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 109 Ridgedale Rd offers parking.
Does 109 Ridgedale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Ridgedale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Ridgedale Rd have a pool?
No, 109 Ridgedale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 109 Ridgedale Rd have accessible units?
No, 109 Ridgedale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Ridgedale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Ridgedale Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Ridgedale Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Ridgedale Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa