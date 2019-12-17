109 Ridgedale Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large single family home with a nice big fenced in yard located in Temple Terrace. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1,860 sq ft. Terrazzo flooring located in the living room and 2 bedrooms. Tile in the large master bedroom with walk in closet. Freshly painted with new dishwasher, oven and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. Large storage shed in the back yard and a 1 car attached garage for all your toys, tools, etc. Extra bonus room with french doors to the backyard with built in shelves. 2 pets max considered with additional pet rent and pet deposit. All utilities are tenants responsibility.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.

$235 Move-In Admin Fee.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609