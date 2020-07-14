581 Antigua Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool garage volleyball court

A 3/2 with a bonus room. Just like new! The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris. Your family can also enjoy a healthy lifestyle by taking advantage of The Groves recreation center, home to a gym and workout facility, heated pool, a basketball/volleyball court, a soccer field, and more. Golf available at Baytree Golf Course next door to The Groves at Baytree. This home will be available August 3rd! Move in fees include security, first month and a $50 application fee, pets are negotiable. There is a one time $75.00 Lease prep fee. Tenants must enroll for automatic rent payments on the 1st. Call or text Gloria @ 352-559-6400 for an appointment. Apply online at Turnkey.House.