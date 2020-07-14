All apartments in Tavares
581 Antigua Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:02 PM

581 Antigua Avenue

581 Antigua Avenue · (352) 559-6400
Location

581 Antigua Avenue, Tavares, FL 32778

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1742 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
A 3/2 with a bonus room. Just like new! The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris. Your family can also enjoy a healthy lifestyle by taking advantage of The Groves recreation center, home to a gym and workout facility, heated pool, a basketball/volleyball court, a soccer field, and more. Golf available at Baytree Golf Course next door to The Groves at Baytree. This home will be available August 3rd! Move in fees include security, first month and a $50 application fee, pets are negotiable. There is a one time $75.00 Lease prep fee. Tenants must enroll for automatic rent payments on the 1st. Call or text Gloria @ 352-559-6400 for an appointment. Apply online at Turnkey.House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

