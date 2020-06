Amenities

Coming soon! Lake Idamere in Tavares. This home will be like new. It will be ready for move-in July 8th. Make your appointment now. Please give 24- hour notice (Property is Tenant Occupied). Applications are at TurnKey.House. Move-in fees include first month, security deposit, $75 application fee and pet fees depend on size and number of pets. No felonies or evictions will be accepted. Income must be 3X the rent amount to qualify. Automatic rent payments collected on the 1st at Clearnow.com, Tenant enrollment is a must. You must text your driver's license prior to appointment. Text or Call Gloria at 352-559-6400. Fees are due at move-in.