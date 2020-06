Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NEW TILE IN LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious floor plan. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and pantry that opens to the family room. Separate formal living and dining/family area. This home has a 2 car garage, covered back porch, and indoor laundry room right off kitchen. Conveniently located close to 441, shopping, dining, and the YMCA.