919 PENINSULA ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautifully Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage. Kitchen is nicely equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, adorable subway tile back-splash and beautiful white cabinetry. The Bedrooms are roomy and attractive with the bathrooms being just as attractive with stylish finishes throughout. Master Bedroom is large with private en suite. Classic tile throughout this home with handsome base boards. Home sits on a nicely landscaped lot with sprinkler system and large back yard. The screened-in covered porch adds the final finishing touch. This one truly has it all!