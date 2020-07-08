All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 919 PENINSULA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
919 PENINSULA ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

919 PENINSULA ROAD

919 Peninsula Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

919 Peninsula Rd, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage. Kitchen is nicely equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, adorable subway tile back-splash and beautiful white cabinetry. The Bedrooms are roomy and attractive with the bathrooms being just as attractive with stylish finishes throughout. Master Bedroom is large with private en suite. Classic tile throughout this home with handsome base boards. Home sits on a nicely landscaped lot with sprinkler system and large back yard. The screened-in covered porch adds the final finishing touch. This one truly has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 PENINSULA ROAD have any available units?
919 PENINSULA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 919 PENINSULA ROAD have?
Some of 919 PENINSULA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 PENINSULA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
919 PENINSULA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 PENINSULA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 919 PENINSULA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 919 PENINSULA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 919 PENINSULA ROAD offers parking.
Does 919 PENINSULA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 PENINSULA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 PENINSULA ROAD have a pool?
No, 919 PENINSULA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 919 PENINSULA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 919 PENINSULA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 919 PENINSULA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 PENINSULA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 PENINSULA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 PENINSULA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 BedroomsTarpon Springs 2 Bedrooms
Tarpon Springs Apartments with GymTarpon Springs Apartments with Parking
Tarpon Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College