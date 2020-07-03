812 Callista Cay Loop

Amenities

Spacious Canal Front Townhome in Tarpon Springs - Built in 2014 This Townhome features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Living Dining Room with Canal View with exterior deck access, Eat In Island kitchen with Granite Countertops, Large Solid Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, 3 bedrooms and laundry are located on the third floor, Large oversized one car garage. Enjoy the Community Pool. Minutes from the Sponge Docks, Restaurants and Pubs of Downtown Tarpon Springs, Gulf Beaches and various parks.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5696374)