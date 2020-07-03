All apartments in Tarpon Springs
812 Callista Cay Loop

812 Callista Cay Loop · No Longer Available
Location

812 Callista Cay Loop, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Canal Front Townhome in Tarpon Springs - Built in 2014 This Townhome features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Living Dining Room with Canal View with exterior deck access, Eat In Island kitchen with Granite Countertops, Large Solid Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, 3 bedrooms and laundry are located on the third floor, Large oversized one car garage. Enjoy the Community Pool. Minutes from the Sponge Docks, Restaurants and Pubs of Downtown Tarpon Springs, Gulf Beaches and various parks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5696374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Callista Cay Loop have any available units?
812 Callista Cay Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 812 Callista Cay Loop have?
Some of 812 Callista Cay Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Callista Cay Loop currently offering any rent specials?
812 Callista Cay Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Callista Cay Loop pet-friendly?
No, 812 Callista Cay Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 812 Callista Cay Loop offer parking?
Yes, 812 Callista Cay Loop offers parking.
Does 812 Callista Cay Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Callista Cay Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Callista Cay Loop have a pool?
Yes, 812 Callista Cay Loop has a pool.
Does 812 Callista Cay Loop have accessible units?
No, 812 Callista Cay Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Callista Cay Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Callista Cay Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Callista Cay Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Callista Cay Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

