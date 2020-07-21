All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE

619 Windrush Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

619 Windrush Bay Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
sauna
If sunsets, Gulf of Mexico and water views appeal to you, then this one bedroom condo in desirable Windrush Bay, is just the rental for you! This ground floor condo has a spacious living room/dinning room combination with beautiful tile floors and 2 sets of sliders which lead to your private lanai and charming front porch. Unit is freshly painted, and has brand new vinyl flooring, refrigerator and A/C. Ceiling fans throughout. The large bedroom has sliders and a double closet. There is a Washer/dryer inside the condo, but there is also an on premise laundry mat.
Windrush community offers a resort style of living and is nestled between Sunset beach and Howard beach park. This complex has a gorgeous heated pool, with amazing views of the Gulf. Club house sports large recreation room with bar area, new pool table, fitness center, separate saunas for men and women and library. Social committee plans events throughout the year. This community is within minutes to awesome beaches, the Pinellas Trail, downtown Dunedin, and the famous, historic Sponge Docks, where you will find a variety of restaurants, quaint shops and fishing.
As you come home from your fun filled days, this complex provides you with a place to lock your bikes, and your own locked storage unit, and designated close parking spot, which completes the dream. Only thing missing from this amazing rental... you and your umbrella straw!! ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO 20LBS AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE have any available units?
619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
