619 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE

If sunsets, Gulf of Mexico and water views appeal to you, then this one bedroom condo in desirable Windrush Bay, is just the rental for you! This ground floor condo has a spacious living room/dinning room combination with beautiful tile floors and 2 sets of sliders which lead to your private lanai and charming front porch. Unit is freshly painted, and has brand new vinyl flooring, refrigerator and A/C. Ceiling fans throughout. The large bedroom has sliders and a double closet. There is a Washer/dryer inside the condo, but there is also an on premise laundry mat.

Windrush community offers a resort style of living and is nestled between Sunset beach and Howard beach park. This complex has a gorgeous heated pool, with amazing views of the Gulf. Club house sports large recreation room with bar area, new pool table, fitness center, separate saunas for men and women and library. Social committee plans events throughout the year. This community is within minutes to awesome beaches, the Pinellas Trail, downtown Dunedin, and the famous, historic Sponge Docks, where you will find a variety of restaurants, quaint shops and fishing.

As you come home from your fun filled days, this complex provides you with a place to lock your bikes, and your own locked storage unit, and designated close parking spot, which completes the dream. Only thing missing from this amazing rental... you and your umbrella straw!! ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO 20LBS AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES