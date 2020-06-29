All apartments in Tarpon Springs
610 Charlotte Avenue

610 Charlotte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

610 Charlotte Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Charlotte Avenue have any available units?
610 Charlotte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
Is 610 Charlotte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
610 Charlotte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Charlotte Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Charlotte Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 610 Charlotte Avenue offer parking?
No, 610 Charlotte Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 610 Charlotte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Charlotte Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Charlotte Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 610 Charlotte Avenue has a pool.
Does 610 Charlotte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 610 Charlotte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Charlotte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Charlotte Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Charlotte Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Charlotte Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
