patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

513 Spring Lake Circle Available 01/15/20 Huge! Gorgeous! Townhome in the gated Community of Townhomes at Northlake - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Available Jan 15th! Large, gorgeous and open townhome available in highly sought after gated community of Townhomes of North Lake in Tarpon Springs! This open floorplan offers downstairs master bedroom, an eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, attached garage, and large bedrooms. This townhome is immaculate! Great school district! Schedule your showing today!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1653505



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5425579)