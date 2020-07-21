All apartments in Tarpon Springs
504 Bamboo Court

504 Bamboo Court
Location

504 Bamboo Court, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
Large 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Pool Home in Beautiful Tarpon Springs! - This spacious home features 4 bedrooms,3 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Master Bedroom has a private bath with double vanity sink, extra sit in vanity in the bedroom, large walk-in closet and access to the pool. The three other bedrooms are on the other side of the home and include large closets. Large 2nd guest bathroom with double vanity.
You will have plenty of space throughout the home to entertain guests. The kitchen has ample cabinet and countertop space. Perfect area for bar stools; casual meals, homework, etc.! Indoor Laundry room with utility sink.

Sliding doors from kitchen area and living room to screened in back porch. The pool is perfect for the hot Florida summers. Large fenced in back yard for privacy.

Great location off Klosterman Rd- easy access to US 19. Beaches, Shopping and Restaurants minutes away!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE2294983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Bamboo Court have any available units?
504 Bamboo Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 504 Bamboo Court have?
Some of 504 Bamboo Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Bamboo Court currently offering any rent specials?
504 Bamboo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Bamboo Court pet-friendly?
No, 504 Bamboo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 504 Bamboo Court offer parking?
Yes, 504 Bamboo Court offers parking.
Does 504 Bamboo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Bamboo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Bamboo Court have a pool?
Yes, 504 Bamboo Court has a pool.
Does 504 Bamboo Court have accessible units?
No, 504 Bamboo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Bamboo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Bamboo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Bamboo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Bamboo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
