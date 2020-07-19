All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs, FL
500 MERES BOULEVARD
500 MERES BOULEVARD

500 Meres Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

500 Meres Boulevard, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a 1 car garage and a huge fenced yard for rent! Bedrooms are nicely sized. French doors from master to the fenced back yard. Tile floors in living areas, and new carpet in bedrooms. Freshly painted and a newer roof! Washer and Dryer included. Newer A/C and widows for efficient utilities. Rental includes the leather sofa and chair in the Living Room. Tenant responsible for all utilities, but the Landlord will take care of the lawn and landscaping. Pets are allowed, but at the Landlord's discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 MERES BOULEVARD have any available units?
500 MERES BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 500 MERES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 500 MERES BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 MERES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
500 MERES BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 MERES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 MERES BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 500 MERES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 500 MERES BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 500 MERES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 MERES BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 MERES BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 500 MERES BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 500 MERES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 500 MERES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 500 MERES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 MERES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 MERES BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 MERES BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
