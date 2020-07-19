500 MERES BOULEVARD

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a 1 car garage and a huge fenced yard for rent! Bedrooms are nicely sized. French doors from master to the fenced back yard. Tile floors in living areas, and new carpet in bedrooms. Freshly painted and a newer roof! Washer and Dryer included. Newer A/C and widows for efficient utilities. Rental includes the leather sofa and chair in the Living Room. Tenant responsible for all utilities, but the Landlord will take care of the lawn and landscaping. Pets are allowed, but at the Landlord's discretion.