Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:56 AM

36750 U.S. 19 - 1

36750 US Route 19 · No Longer Available
Location

36750 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This lovely apartment is included in a Golf Resort , on the 3rd floor of 3- story walk up, no elevator in the building. The view is amazing and you will soon feel plunged in a serene athmosphere, surrounded by nature.
It is close to Honeymoon Island and Clearwater beach: amazing places , a feast for your eyes and lungs, in which relax and gather every benefical effects the sea produces on your body and mind.
It is composed of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 1 large kitchen with spotless clean stainless steel appliances , microwave.
Inninsbrook Golf resort provides 24-hour gated security and every march homes the PGA Valpspar Championship.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 have any available units?
36750 U.S. 19 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 have?
Some of 36750 U.S. 19 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
36750 U.S. 19 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 offer parking?
No, 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 have a pool?
No, 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 36750 U.S. 19 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

