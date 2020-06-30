36750 U.S. 19 - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This lovely apartment is included in a Golf Resort , on the 3rd floor of 3- story walk up, no elevator in the building. The view is amazing and you will soon feel plunged in a serene athmosphere, surrounded by nature.

It is close to Honeymoon Island and Clearwater beach: amazing places , a feast for your eyes and lungs, in which relax and gather every benefical effects the sea produces on your body and mind.

It is composed of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 1 large kitchen with spotless clean stainless steel appliances , microwave.

Inninsbrook Golf resort provides 24-hour gated security and every march homes the PGA Valpspar Championship.

