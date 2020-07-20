357 WINDRUSH LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Lots of room. Great views from the screened porch off the Master Bedroom. Master bedroom suite is the entire second floor. Walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. Storage area located off screened porch. Washer/dryer included. Great community pool area with hot tub and grills. Boardwalk out to the water for fishing. Waking distance to Sunset Beach and Howard Park. You will love the area and location. Washer/dryer included.