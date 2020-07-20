All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

357 WINDRUSH LOOP

357 Windrush Loop · No Longer Available
Location

357 Windrush Loop, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Lots of room. Great views from the screened porch off the Master Bedroom. Master bedroom suite is the entire second floor. Walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. Storage area located off screened porch. Washer/dryer included. Great community pool area with hot tub and grills. Boardwalk out to the water for fishing. Waking distance to Sunset Beach and Howard Park. You will love the area and location. Washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 WINDRUSH LOOP have any available units?
357 WINDRUSH LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 357 WINDRUSH LOOP have?
Some of 357 WINDRUSH LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 WINDRUSH LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
357 WINDRUSH LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 WINDRUSH LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 357 WINDRUSH LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 357 WINDRUSH LOOP offer parking?
No, 357 WINDRUSH LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 357 WINDRUSH LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 WINDRUSH LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 WINDRUSH LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 357 WINDRUSH LOOP has a pool.
Does 357 WINDRUSH LOOP have accessible units?
No, 357 WINDRUSH LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 357 WINDRUSH LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 357 WINDRUSH LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 357 WINDRUSH LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 WINDRUSH LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
