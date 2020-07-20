Lots of room. Great views from the screened porch off the Master Bedroom. Master bedroom suite is the entire second floor. Walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. Storage area located off screened porch. Washer/dryer included. Great community pool area with hot tub and grills. Boardwalk out to the water for fishing. Waking distance to Sunset Beach and Howard Park. You will love the area and location. Washer/dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 357 WINDRUSH LOOP have any available units?
What amenities does 357 WINDRUSH LOOP have?
Some of 357 WINDRUSH LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 WINDRUSH LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
