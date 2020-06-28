218 MANATEE LANE

Amenities
Boaters Paradise - Beautiful newer Waterfront home with Gulf access - This 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath pool home shows pride of ownership - Hardwood floors throughout - Large Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry cabinets and Granite counter tops - Over sized Dining room perfect for entertaining - Large Master bedroom with plenty of closet space - Screened Lanai on main living level with stairs to the pool and docks - elevator - 4 car garage with ample storage for all your toys - Bonus room downstairs - Heated Saltwater pool and jacuzzi - 2 docks with lifts ( 13,000 and 7,000 lbs)and floating dock for Kayaks - Located off Whitcom Bayou - Located just minutes from downtown Tarpon Springs - Pool service and Lawn service included in the rent