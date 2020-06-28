All apartments in Tarpon Springs
218 MANATEE LANE
218 MANATEE LANE

218 Manatee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

218 Manatee Lane, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Boaters Paradise - Beautiful newer Waterfront home with Gulf access - This 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath pool home shows pride of ownership - Hardwood floors throughout - Large Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry cabinets and Granite counter tops - Over sized Dining room perfect for entertaining - Large Master bedroom with plenty of closet space - Screened Lanai on main living level with stairs to the pool and docks - elevator - 4 car garage with ample storage for all your toys - Bonus room downstairs - Heated Saltwater pool and jacuzzi - 2 docks with lifts ( 13,000 and 7,000 lbs)and floating dock for Kayaks - Located off Whitcom Bayou - Located just minutes from downtown Tarpon Springs - Pool service and Lawn service included in the rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 MANATEE LANE have any available units?
218 MANATEE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 218 MANATEE LANE have?
Some of 218 MANATEE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 MANATEE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
218 MANATEE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 MANATEE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 218 MANATEE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 218 MANATEE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 218 MANATEE LANE offers parking.
Does 218 MANATEE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 MANATEE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 MANATEE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 218 MANATEE LANE has a pool.
Does 218 MANATEE LANE have accessible units?
No, 218 MANATEE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 218 MANATEE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 MANATEE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 MANATEE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 MANATEE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
