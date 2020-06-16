All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs, FL
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1

19352 US Route 19 · (727) 420-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,506

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425

Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water. Poolside dining area with bar seating, grilles and outdoor TV. 24/7 fitness center with fitness on demand, community lounge with free coffee bar, dog park and pet spa, tot lot, gorgeous kitchens with side by side refrigerators, quartz countertops, wood floors in living area, 2 closets in bedroom, screened in patio, gated community plus elevators.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit/background checks. Deposit may vary with credit history*
****Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through Suzie.
You may email me directly regarding the property.
suziea@a-teamre.com 727-420-7912
(UNFURNISHED-NO SHORT TERM)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226425
Property Id 226425

(RLNE5839127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

