Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL TARPON SPRINGS RANCH STYLE HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE & A BONUS ROOM FOR A 4TH BEDROOM,OFFICE OR FORMAL DINING ROOM. GRANITY COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN & BOTH BATHS. WOOD CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. OPEN GREAT ROOM PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILING & TWO SKY LIGHTS. LOVELY FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH A SPACIOUS SHED WITH ELECTRIC. SPRINKLER SYSTEM ON WEL & NEWER SOD IN FRONT YARD. THE RENT INCLUDES FRONT YARD MAINTENANCE. NEWER ROOF AND AC SYSTEM. CLOSE TO BEACHES & HISTORIC DOWNTOWN TARPON SPRINGS. AVAILABLE 8/1/2020.