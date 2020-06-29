All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Location

1719 Gulf Road, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1685 which includes the first months rent. This condo sits in a great little community with a beautiful pool. The inside features an open concept floorplan and tile in the wet areas. The property is just minutes away from the beaches and is ready for you to call it home. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 GULF ROAD have any available units?
1719 GULF ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1719 GULF ROAD have?
Some of 1719 GULF ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 GULF ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1719 GULF ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 GULF ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1719 GULF ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1719 GULF ROAD offer parking?
No, 1719 GULF ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1719 GULF ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 GULF ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 GULF ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1719 GULF ROAD has a pool.
Does 1719 GULF ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1719 GULF ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 GULF ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 GULF ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 GULF ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 GULF ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
