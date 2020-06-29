1719 GULF ROAD

Amenities

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1685 which includes the first months rent. This condo sits in a great little community with a beautiful pool. The inside features an open concept floorplan and tile in the wet areas. The property is just minutes away from the beaches and is ready for you to call it home. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.