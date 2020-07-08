1670 CITRINE TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

Please call to see this large Townhome with oversized two car garage in Sunset Bay a gated community! 3 bedroom, 3 bath Wood laminate flooring in main living area, carpet upstairs. Granite counter tops in kitchen with walk in pantry. large balcony off living room and dining area. Wood flooring in Guest bedroom on this floor can also be used as a office. Master bedroom with a private balcony, his/her closets. Master bathroom with his/her vanities, jetted garden tub and large walk in shower. For your convenience- elevator going from the ground floor. Great community pool with clubhouse. Move in ready so call this place your home! Ready for Move in after HOA association approval. A Pet is now going to be considered