Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
1670 CITRINE TRAIL
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

1670 CITRINE TRAIL

1670 Citrine Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1670 Citrine Trail, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Please call to see this large Townhome with oversized two car garage in Sunset Bay a gated community! 3 bedroom, 3 bath Wood laminate flooring in main living area, carpet upstairs. Granite counter tops in kitchen with walk in pantry. large balcony off living room and dining area. Wood flooring in Guest bedroom on this floor can also be used as a office. Master bedroom with a private balcony, his/her closets. Master bathroom with his/her vanities, jetted garden tub and large walk in shower. For your convenience- elevator going from the ground floor. Great community pool with clubhouse. Move in ready so call this place your home! Ready for Move in after HOA association approval. A Pet is now going to be considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 CITRINE TRAIL have any available units?
1670 CITRINE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1670 CITRINE TRAIL have?
Some of 1670 CITRINE TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 CITRINE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1670 CITRINE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 CITRINE TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1670 CITRINE TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 1670 CITRINE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1670 CITRINE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1670 CITRINE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 CITRINE TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 CITRINE TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 1670 CITRINE TRAIL has a pool.
Does 1670 CITRINE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1670 CITRINE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 CITRINE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1670 CITRINE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 CITRINE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1670 CITRINE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

