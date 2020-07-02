1556 Citrine Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed cable included garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge, Beautiful Townhouse with Amazing Views! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



ABSOLUTE STUNNER of a house! This masterful 3 bed / 3 bath / 2 car garage townhome can be yours today! The master suite boasts huge closets, separate shower and tub and breathtaking views of the pristine nature filled community. Community pool is right across the way and can be seen from inside! Elevator built in from the bottom floor to the top! Close proximity to the gulf, restaurants, Fred Howard Park and major route Alt-19. HOA approval required.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1620971?accessKey=5d76



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For more information and any additional questions contact contact Tara Zellers at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5302790)