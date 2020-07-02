All apartments in Tarpon Springs
1556 Citrine Trail

1556 Citrine Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1556 Citrine Trail, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
cable included
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge, Beautiful Townhouse with Amazing Views! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

ABSOLUTE STUNNER of a house! This masterful 3 bed / 3 bath / 2 car garage townhome can be yours today! The master suite boasts huge closets, separate shower and tub and breathtaking views of the pristine nature filled community. Community pool is right across the way and can be seen from inside! Elevator built in from the bottom floor to the top! Close proximity to the gulf, restaurants, Fred Howard Park and major route Alt-19. HOA approval required.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1620971?accessKey=5d76

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For more information and any additional questions contact contact Tara Zellers at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5302790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 Citrine Trail have any available units?
1556 Citrine Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1556 Citrine Trail have?
Some of 1556 Citrine Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 Citrine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1556 Citrine Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 Citrine Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1556 Citrine Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1556 Citrine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1556 Citrine Trail offers parking.
Does 1556 Citrine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1556 Citrine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 Citrine Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1556 Citrine Trail has a pool.
Does 1556 Citrine Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 1556 Citrine Trail has accessible units.
Does 1556 Citrine Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1556 Citrine Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1556 Citrine Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1556 Citrine Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

