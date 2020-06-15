1506 HILLVIEW LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This very spacious townhome is neutral & upscale. Plenty of room with 3 BR, 2.5 baths PLUS a bonus room upstairs for an office space, playroom, second family TV room....whatever you like! All this with a 2 car garage! This gated community just off HWY 19, is gated and has a fantastic pool for your use. This home has 42" cherry cabinetry, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances + a large breakfast room & pantry area. There is a large living area downstairs with a dining room & a screened porch. Your master suite is huge with a large walk in closet, double sinks, a separate soaking tub & shower....and the laundry room is located upstairs to make your chores easier! (washer & dryer included). Durable & beautiful wood look flooring & ceramic tile for easy care....Shows terrific! Make this your home today!