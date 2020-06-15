All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs, FL
1506 HILLVIEW LANE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

1506 HILLVIEW LANE

1506 Hillview Ln · (727) 452-9339
Location

1506 Hillview Ln, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2158 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This very spacious townhome is neutral & upscale. Plenty of room with 3 BR, 2.5 baths PLUS a bonus room upstairs for an office space, playroom, second family TV room....whatever you like! All this with a 2 car garage! This gated community just off HWY 19, is gated and has a fantastic pool for your use. This home has 42" cherry cabinetry, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances + a large breakfast room & pantry area. There is a large living area downstairs with a dining room & a screened porch. Your master suite is huge with a large walk in closet, double sinks, a separate soaking tub & shower....and the laundry room is located upstairs to make your chores easier! (washer & dryer included). Durable & beautiful wood look flooring & ceramic tile for easy care....Shows terrific! Make this your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 HILLVIEW LANE have any available units?
1506 HILLVIEW LANE has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1506 HILLVIEW LANE have?
Some of 1506 HILLVIEW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 HILLVIEW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1506 HILLVIEW LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 HILLVIEW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1506 HILLVIEW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1506 HILLVIEW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1506 HILLVIEW LANE does offer parking.
Does 1506 HILLVIEW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 HILLVIEW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 HILLVIEW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1506 HILLVIEW LANE has a pool.
Does 1506 HILLVIEW LANE have accessible units?
No, 1506 HILLVIEW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 HILLVIEW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 HILLVIEW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 HILLVIEW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 HILLVIEW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
