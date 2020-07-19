1419 HILLVIEW LANE

Amenities

If you must rent and you're looking for easy care and comfort with a great location accessible to major highways, shopping, beaches and downtown Tarpon Springs offering the famous sponge docks, then don't miss this opportunity to live in the peaceful and sought after gated community in Beckett Way Townhomes. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath town home with an additional 1/2 bath boasts 42 inch wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with a master suite including walk-in closet and garden bath. In addition to the convenience of an eat-in kitchen, you will enjoy attached 2 car garage, community pool and all without worrying about cutting the grass, maintaining the building, or taking care of the pool. Comfort and convenience all for a monthly rental fee. No wonder they don't last long! Call for an appointment to view today as it will be available in April and probably occupied by YOU!!