All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 1419 HILLVIEW LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
1419 HILLVIEW LANE
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:49 PM

1419 HILLVIEW LANE

1419 Hillview Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1419 Hillview Ln, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
If you must rent and you're looking for easy care and comfort with a great location accessible to major highways, shopping, beaches and downtown Tarpon Springs offering the famous sponge docks, then don't miss this opportunity to live in the peaceful and sought after gated community in Beckett Way Townhomes. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath town home with an additional 1/2 bath boasts 42 inch wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with a master suite including walk-in closet and garden bath. In addition to the convenience of an eat-in kitchen, you will enjoy attached 2 car garage, community pool and all without worrying about cutting the grass, maintaining the building, or taking care of the pool. Comfort and convenience all for a monthly rental fee. No wonder they don't last long! Call for an appointment to view today as it will be available in April and probably occupied by YOU!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 HILLVIEW LANE have any available units?
1419 HILLVIEW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1419 HILLVIEW LANE have?
Some of 1419 HILLVIEW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 HILLVIEW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1419 HILLVIEW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 HILLVIEW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1419 HILLVIEW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1419 HILLVIEW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1419 HILLVIEW LANE offers parking.
Does 1419 HILLVIEW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 HILLVIEW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 HILLVIEW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1419 HILLVIEW LANE has a pool.
Does 1419 HILLVIEW LANE have accessible units?
No, 1419 HILLVIEW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 HILLVIEW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 HILLVIEW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 HILLVIEW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 HILLVIEW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 BedroomsTarpon Springs 2 Bedrooms
Tarpon Springs Apartments with GymsTarpon Springs Apartments with Parking
Tarpon Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
New Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College