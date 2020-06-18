All apartments in Tarpon Springs
1113 E Lime St
1113 E Lime St

1113 East Lime Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 East Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Call thomas GAspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex.
Large fenced back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 E Lime St have any available units?
1113 E Lime St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1113 E Lime St have?
Some of 1113 E Lime St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 E Lime St currently offering any rent specials?
1113 E Lime St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 E Lime St pet-friendly?
No, 1113 E Lime St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1113 E Lime St offer parking?
Yes, 1113 E Lime St offers parking.
Does 1113 E Lime St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 E Lime St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 E Lime St have a pool?
No, 1113 E Lime St does not have a pool.
Does 1113 E Lime St have accessible units?
No, 1113 E Lime St does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 E Lime St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 E Lime St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 E Lime St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 E Lime St has units with air conditioning.
