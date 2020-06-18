Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
1113 E Lime St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1113 E Lime St
1113 East Lime Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
1113 East Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Call thomas GAspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex.
Large fenced back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1113 E Lime St have any available units?
1113 E Lime St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tarpon Springs, FL
.
What amenities does 1113 E Lime St have?
Some of 1113 E Lime St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1113 E Lime St currently offering any rent specials?
1113 E Lime St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 E Lime St pet-friendly?
No, 1113 E Lime St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs
.
Does 1113 E Lime St offer parking?
Yes, 1113 E Lime St offers parking.
Does 1113 E Lime St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 E Lime St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 E Lime St have a pool?
No, 1113 E Lime St does not have a pool.
Does 1113 E Lime St have accessible units?
No, 1113 E Lime St does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 E Lime St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 E Lime St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 E Lime St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 E Lime St has units with air conditioning.
