12226 Southwest 17th Lane Apt #105-P, Miami, FL 33175 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Excellent location, close to FIU and Turnpike exit on 8 St. Beautiful comunity across street from a park. Unit is located in the corner with a side entrance to the patio. Ideal to enter bicycles or any other large outdoor item without going through the interior of the townhouse. Also great for direct access to patio when you have a get toghether with friends and family. It has been completly remodeled. Tiled first and second floor. Very large unit with 2 family fooms. Patio has a storage shed about 10x12. Great for tools and materials; specially because you can come in through side patio entrance. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3625013 ]